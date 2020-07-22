Vidhu Vinod Chopra 'drove me close to suicide': Chetan Bhagat

Author Chetan Bhagat claims producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra had publicly bullied him.

On Tuesday, Chetan took to Twitter to urge critics to write sensibly while reviewing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's forthcoming and last film "Dil Bechara".

"Sushant's last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don't act oversmart. Don't write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don't try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We'll be watching," he tweeted.

However, Chetan's tweet did not go down well with a section of social media users, including popular film critic Anupama Chopra.

There is one critic who tried to destroy my career and spew venom on everything I'm associated with. He also tried his best to sink Sushant. His main hates a)self made people b) less anglicized more desi people and c)confident small town Indians. I beg stars not to patronize him. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

"Each time you think the discourse can't get lower, it does!," Anupama, wife of producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, responded.

Reacting to Anupama's tweet, Chetan called out Vidhu Vinod Chopra and blamed him for driving him close to suicide in the past.

Ma'am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse? https://t.co/CeVDT2oq47 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

This tweet is only directed to the snob and elitist critics. So you can guess who is getting triggered by it. I only said be fair and sensible. Don't try dirty tricks. Why are they getting upset?



PS: I do like fair, regular, down to earth critics and often read their work. https://t.co/HwiknublQu — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

In his recent tweet, Chetan was referring to Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 2009 film 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi.

The movie is based on Chetan's book 'Five Point Someone'. Post the release of 3 Idiots in 2009, Chetan had reportedly posted a blog and slammed the makers for not giving him adequate credit in their film.