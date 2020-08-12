{{head.currentUpdate}}

'Sadak 2' trailer released and gets more dislikes on YouTube

The trailer of Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur finally released on Wednesday.

Opening with Sadak sequences that was released over two decades ago, the trailer shows Sanjay Dutt’s character who has lost all reason to live after Pooja Bhatt’s death. That’s when Alia Bhatt enters his life and brings in some purpose along with Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Shockingly, in less than three hours of release, the trailer of Sadak 2 garnered 56K likes and a whopping 584K dislikes on YouTube.

Netizens seems to have already declared it the 'most disliked trailer'. The film had been in news with regard to the nepotism debate in Bollywood triggered by Sushant Singh Rajput's death. With Sadak 2 directed by Mahesh Bhatt and his daughter Alia Bhatt in the lead, the film is being slammed as a product of nepotism.

The film also marks the return of Mahesh to direction after 21 long years. The first part of the film starred Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

The Mahesh Bhatt directorial is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 28th August.

