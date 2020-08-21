Ranjith Sankar's daughter Tara pens her profound thoughts through poetry

We have reached a stage where it's very important to stay positive and inspired during the lockdown. Amid the ongoing corona crisis and post-lockdown phase, people have been forced to think more and deeply keeping their minds engaged in doing creative things in productive ways. Talking about celebs and their families, the lockdown has given many stars the chance to do interesting things, think inside, and learn new skills and knowledge.

Popular Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith Sankar's daughter Tara too seems to have found a flair in poetry. Recently the writer-director had shared one of her poem on his Facebook page and it garnered attention from netizens.

Now, the director shared yet another poem penned by his little one who is in 11th grade studying at Bhavans Adarsha Vidhyalaya, Kakkanad. Check out the poem below:

Love in its shades

Love isn’t always red.

Yes, it is red when you’re so indulged in each other and gives not a care about the passersby.

But the butterflies you get when your eyes meet theirs, the tight grip on your hands as they’re about to leave, those are too modest to be red.

Yellow.

The ache in your throat as you yell at them. The shred in your mind when they’re feeling not the best.

Purple.

The hollow in your heart when they’re not around.

The gaps between your fingers left as mere spaces.

The grumble in your bones when its too hard not to miss them.

Blue.

Idle moments with them.

Fathomless conversations with them.

White.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that Tara acted in a couple of movies including Su Su Sudhi Vathmeekam and Punyalan Private Limited. Both the films, which starred Jayasurya in the lead were written and directed by Ranjith Sankar himself. While she played the deaf-mute daughter to Muthumani in Su Su Sudhi, in Punyalan, she played the daughter to actor Pakru.