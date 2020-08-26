Arjun Ashokan's 'Member Rameshan 9th Ward' poster hints at fun-filled drama

Arjun Ashokan’s upcoming movie Member Rameshan 9th Ward poster is gearing up for release. As part of actor's birthday, a poster of the movie was released online.

The poster features Arjun Ashokan along with Chemban Vinod and Sabareesh Varma sharing a light moment and it seems to an out and out entertainer.

The film is written and directed by debutant Anto Jose Pereira and Aby Treesa Paul. Eldho Issac is the cinematographer while Kailas Menon is behind the music section.

The female lead has not yet been announced.

Though Arjun had been seen in a couple of movies, this would be Arjun Ashokan’s first film as the lead. Arjun has a host of movies in his kitty. His film Super Sharanya with Thaneermathan Dinangal team was also announced recently.

He is also part of director Antony Sony’s untitled film which will see him opposite Anna Ben. Arjun Ashokan will be starring in the directorial debut of Dileep’s brother Anoop Kumar as well.

Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham, which has Nivin Pauly in the lead, Ajagajantharam with Antony Varghese, Thattassery Koottam and Nancy Rani are his other films.