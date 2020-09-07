Mammootty birthday special: Here’s the fitness plan that keeps the star young forever

A recent post-workout photograph of Mammootty at the gymnasium has made netizens go gaga. A fitness enthusiast, the actor hasn’t taken a break from his regular workout sessions, not for even a day during the lockdown period. Today, on his 69th birthday too, Mammootty has hit the gym.

Vouching for the actor’s dedication, his personal fitness trainer Vipin Xavier, who runs the gym Fitness 4 Ever, says that the mega star ensures proper facility to train even on the shooting sets.

Mammootty with family

Mammootty has a sophisticated home gym with premium fitness equipment. His exercise regimen and fitness training module are planned according to the character he plans to portray in films. Before the lockdown, he used to start training at 7 am which goes on for an hour and a half. During the lockdown, which has been a no-shooting period, he pushed the gym time to 11 am. Focusing on weight training, his weekly module includes three-day weight training and three-day cardio workout.

Each day is dedicated for each muscle group. On Mondays, he goes for upper body routine to grow chest and arms. Cardio sessions are planned for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Wednesdays are for upper back muscle strengthening and Fridays, for shoulder workout. The regimen was slowly modified step by step to groom the full body, giving Mammootty his killer looks.

Mammootty with wife Sulfath

The actor has been famously uncompromising on his diet. His low-carb diet includes protein-rich seafood, chicken, eggs and oatmeal.