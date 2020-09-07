Birthday greetings pour in for Mammootty, Mohanlal makes the cutest wish

Mammootty was showered with birthday wishes by his friends and fans as the superstar Mammootty turned 69 today.

Actors and filmmakers of various generations and languages have taken to social media with greetings to the great actor on his special day.

Undoubtedly, the cutest of the wishes came from none other than Mohanlal who shares a special bond with Mammootty. Mohanlal posted a shot from the hit film No 20 Madras Mail where in his character kisses Mammootty. Mammootty appeared as himself in the film.

"My dear Ichakka..wish you a Happy Birthday and many more to come...Love you always....God bless," Mohanlal wrote on Facebook. Mohanlal calls Mammootty Ichakka just like the latter's siblings do.

Recently, Mammootty had posted an emotional video on the occasion of Mohanlal's 60th birthday.

Mammootty's son and young star Dulquer Salmaan penned an emotional note about his father whom he called the 'wisest and most disciplined man'.

“Mine !

Happiest birthday to my Vappichi ! The wisest and most disciplined man I know. To the one person I can turn to for anything. And the one who always calms me by just listening. You are my peace and my zen. And every day I strive to live upto your incredible standards. It has been the greatest blessing to get this time with you. For all of us. And seeing you with Maryam is the single greatest joy for me. Happy happy birthday pa. As you get younger may you continue to inspire generations to come. We love you infinity!”

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi said he was proud to be Mammootty's colleague.

"Happy Birthday Dear @mammukka! Proud to be your colleague in this wonderful industry. Your work over the years is a real treasure that movie lovers always relish & keep asking for more. May you continue to enthrall the audiences for many many years," he tweeted.

Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly, Tovino Thomas and Aju Varghese are among the Malayalam young stars who wished Mammootty.

Nivin Pauly tweeted a picture with a caption that read, "Wishing the evergreen superstar @mammukka a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire us forever!"

Director Seenu Ramaswamy called Mammootty a legend. The filmmaker wrote, "You are a big book for us. We learnt from you. Wish you a happy birthday to our legend."

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Here's wishing one of the finest actors @mammukka sir a very Happy Birthday. Good health, peace and happiness always!"

Mamangam actor Prachi Tehlan wishes her co-star Mammootty

Prachi Tehlan, who made Malayalam debut with Mammootty's film Mamangam, shared photos with the superstar on Instagram. Wishing the actor on his birthday, she wrote, "Happy Birthday @mammootty Mammooka. The legacy you have created will inspire generations to come. May god bless you with healthy and happy life"

Malayalam filmmakers Shaji Kailas and Arun Gopy are among those who wished Mammootty on his birthday.