Cinema is no more a mystery: Mammootty in rare interview

AVM Unni has shared a rare interview of Mammootty on the mega star’s birthday. He also shared some interesting video clips from the reception as part of the ‘Megastar Mammootty Show’ that was held in Doha in 1992. Unni shared this interview as the oldest available interview of Mammootty. The video begins with the megastar and his family arriving at a star hotel’s lobby in Doha. Interestingly, the fans could also catch a glimpse of many yesteryear actors who were significant parts of Malayalam cinema. Little Dulquer Salman too could be spotted in the video, running around and having a great time.

Actors like Shobana, Lakshmi, Murali, Cochin Haneefa, Sainudeen, Sidhique, director Lohitadas and music composers Kaithapram and Johnson could be seen in the visuals. Mammootty cut a cake to celebrate the event and shared it with his colleagues.

The mega star also gave an interview in his quintessential style.

“Once you are part of the industry, cinema doesn’t seem like how it is perceived from the outside. Earlier, cinema had felt like a terrific mystery. However, now it isn’t like that as we know the inner details of cinema. Cinema is no more a mystery for the audience too, as movies have become closer to them. The incredible mystery or secret of cinema has been revealed. Cinema became reachable and anyone can make a movie now. People can now watch the shooting and it almost seems like the movies have come out of their shells. It is obvious that we would lose our privacy. Similarly, the privacy of the movies too is lost. As scenes from the movies are shot in front of the people, it would be difficult to convince the audience,” Mammootty said in the interview.

Replying to a question Mammootty said that many Gulf returnees who wish make movies often fall into traps. “There is no point in making a movie only because of obsession. People wouldn’t get hurt if they make movies after studying and understanding the inner workings of cinema in detail. It would be a blunder to make movies only because you are obsessed with it,” noted the mega star.

AVM Unni or Muhammad Unni, a native of Panthavur in Malappuram has been actively observing and participating in the art and cultural events conducted in Qatar since 1984. He grabbed attention by taking interviews of many prominent figures and celebrities. Earlier, AVM Unni had shared a rare interview of late actor Kalabhavan Mani as well.