Actor Krishna Kumar and his family is undoubtedly one of the most popular and easily recognized families in Kerala. Interestingly, every member in this 6 member family has a Youtube channel and Keralites have shown oodles of love to them. Now, the four daughters in the family have made the parents proud by getting Youtube’s silver play buttons. It indeed is a rare achievement that four silver play buttons reach a single family. More than all these, Youtube has become a unique space for Krishna Kumar and his family to narrate their tales and share their creativity. Krishna Kumar and family get candid to Manorama Online about their incredible Youtube journey and what inspires them.

From Ahaana to Ishani

It was Krishna Kumar’s eldest daughter and young actress Ahaana Krishna who first started a Youtube channel in the family. Her sisters Diya, Hansika and Ishani soon followed and made loyal fan base of their own. Their channels were quick to grab subscribers and the four sisters brought home the prestigious Youtube silver play button.

“Though I had started the Youtube channel quite some time ago, it was during the lockdown period that it became active. I was very particular that all of us should know editing and plan the content on their own for their respective channels. Each channel should have its own unique identity. Or else, every channel would look the same. It is Diya who swiftly does and uploads videos. Hansika too is quite fast. Diya is not too worried about perfection. She completes the editing quickly. Ishani takes her own time to shoot and upload videos. I do not like doing videos regularly. I usually post videos once in a fortnight,” said Ahaana.

Into the new gen track

Ahaana says her parents were already quite active on the social media. Her mother Sindhu often posts interesting Instagram stories. When Ahaana and her sisters began Youtube channels, the parents got a clear idea about vlogging. So, it didn’t become too difficult for Krishna Kumar and Sindhu to start their Youtube channels as well.

Income

“Many think that content creators earn lots of money from Youtube. It is true that you could earn decent income from this platform. Even I thought that you could earn up to Rs 5 lakh if a video hits 1 million views. But, it is not like that. The income that you earn from each video would differ. Due to the present global situation, the income that one could earn from Youtube has gone down. If you want to attract lots of views and wish to earn more money, you need to put lots of hard work into each video. Some people may not be doing videos for the money. However, it indeed is a joyous feeling if you could earn at least Rs 500 for the work that you have done, right?” asks Ahaana.

Ideas and inspiration

Ahaana admits she has been patiently waiting for the rambutans at her house to get ripe since she started the channel. She says that some videos like the one in which she shows the rambuttan trees are planned while some ideas instantly come to her mind. Meanwhile, some other videos are based on instances and events. So, there aren’t any particular guidelines for her while creating content for her channel.

What I learned from kids: Krishna Kumar

“Ahaana had studied visual communication. It was she who taught editing and other technical factors to her sisters. Now, this has become their jobs as well. It is not right to say ‘no’ to that, right? However, like any other parent, I too chide them sometimes. Though they are passionate about it, they spend too much time for vlogging. So, I often advice them to take a break or catch some exercise. It is a good source of income for them. But, it is not easy doing that. You cannot earn lots of money just by doing a single vlog. Slowly, I too developed an interest and began learning more about it. I am extremely happy for this new achievement. God’s blessings and the support of hundreds of viewers are the reason for it. I am grateful to everyone for that,” says Krishna Kumar.