Manorama’s Big Salute, Marimayam, Parayathe Vayya win Television Awards

Thiruvananthapuram: Mazhavil Manorama’s ‘Big Salute’ bagged the award for the best TV show (entertainment) in the Kerala State Television Awards 2019 announced on Saturday. Mazhavil Manorama's 'Marimayam' is the best comedy programme.

'Parayathe Vayya' of Manorama News was adjudged the best programme on current affairs. The award was shared with 'Njanaanu Sthree' of Amrita TV.

Madhu Vibhakar (Kunjiraman - Amma Vision) and Kavitha Nair Nandan (Thonniyaksharangal - Amrita TV) won the best actor and actress awards, respectively.

Awards for best serial and children’s telefilm were omitted by the jury, while citing that the entries did not meet the quality standards.

Six awards for ‘Side Effects’

‘Side Effects’ was adjudged the best telefilm (in the more than 20-minute category) and ‘Savannayile Mazhapachakal’ (KITE Victers) was the best telefilm (less than 20-minute category). Side Effects' director Sujith Sahadev won three individual awards for the best director, writer and editor.

Prakash Alex (music director) and Thomas Kurien (sound) also bagged awards for their work in ‘Side Effects’. The telefilm, which is yet to be telecast, won six awards.

Teleserial ‘Mahaguru’ of Kaumudi TV won five awards. S Lavel (cinematographer), Lesvin Ullas (child artist), Shibu Kumar (art direction), Shankar Lal and Rohini A Pillai (dubbing artists) bagged the awards.

Other acting awards

Second best actor: Muraleedharakurup (Thonniyaksharangal - Amrita TV)

Second best actress: Maya Suresh (Thonniyaksharangal - Amrita TV)

Comedy artist: Nazeer Sankranthi (Thatteem Mutteem - Mazhavil Manorama & Comedy Masters - Amrita TV)

Best documentaries

Documentary (general) - In Thunder Lightning and Rain (Kerala Vision)

Documentary (science, environment) - Oru Thuruthinte Athmakatha (Asianet News); Cherudhanyangalude Gramam (Kairali News)

Documentary (biography): Venalil Peytha Chattumazha, Jeevanulla Swapnangal

Documentary (children, women): Attappadiyile Ammamar (Media One)

Other awards

Children's programme: Ananthapuriyude Thirusheshippukkal (KITE Victers)

Education programme: Panjimuttayi (Njangal Inganaanu Bhai)

Director (documentary): Sajeed Naduthodi (Andhathayekurichu Diarykurippukkal - Swayamprabha)

Investigative journalist: K P Rasheed (Karimanal Republic - Asianet News)

News presenter: P Arya (Mathrubhumi News); Anooja (24 News)

News cameraman: Jibin Jose (In Thunder Lightning and Rain - Kerala Vision)

Anchor (educational programme): V S Rajesh (Kaumudi TV) and Biju Muthathi (Kairali News)

Anchor (current affairs): Dr K Arun Kumar (Janakeeya Kodathi - 24 News) & K R Gopikrishnan (360 - 24 News)

Anchor (non-news programme) - Vava Suresh (Snake Master - Kaumudi TV)

Commentator: S Saji Devi (Njan Gouri - Doordarshan)

Book: Dr Rajan Perunna (Prime Time: Television Kazhachakal)

Special jury mention

Actress: Aishwarya Anil Kumar (Kunjiraman - Amma Vision)

Comedy artist: Reshmi Anil (Comedy Masters - Amrita TV)

Child artist: Shivani (Uppum Mulakkum - Flowers TV)

Documentary (biography) - Inniyum Vayichu Theerathe (Kerala Vision)