Deepika Padukone is all praise for Ayushman as he gets featured in Time's list of '100 Most Influential People'

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the only five Indian and the only actor to have featured in this year’s Time’s 100 Most Influential People’s list.

The actor shares the honour with PM Narendra Modi, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Dr. Ravindra Gupta and Bilkis, the Dadi of Shaheen Bagh. Before this, Deepika Padukone was featured in the list in 2018.

Congratulating the actor on this feat and praising him for his contribution to Indian Cinema, Deepika penned down a note for him. She wrote, “I remember Ayushmann Khurrana vividly from his debut film, Vicky Donor. He had, of course, been a part of the entertainment industry in various other ways for several years before that, but the reason you and I talk about him today is because of the impact he has been able to create through memorable films and iconic characters. Where male protagonist roles often fall into the trap of stereotypical masculinity, Ayushmann has successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes.”

She further added that it is not just the actor’s hard work and talent but also perseverance and fearlessness that make him stand out of the crowd.

Ayushmann made his debut as a sperm donor in Vicky Donor and went on to depict a blind man in Andhadhun, a man suffering from erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and a bald man in Bala. He is also known for his performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Article 15 and Dream Girl.

Meanwhile, the actor took to Instagram to share how “honoured” he was to be a part of the group.