When Ranbir Kapoor revealed 11-year-old Alia Bhatt and he were to make a debut together

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in news for a while owing to their relationship and rumors of wedding. We are not sure if they will marry soon or not, but as the actor turns 38 on Monday, here's a throwback to the time when Alia almost became Ranbir's lead heroine.

The two had posed for a photoshoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Balika Badhu around 15 years ago, a film which was never released.

Ranbir and Alia had attended a press event together several years ago where Ranbir revealed, “Not many people know that Alia and me were actually going to debut together when Sanjay Ji was making a film called Balika Badhu. We had also done a photoshoot together and since then, I have been a fan of her. Also, when she worked with Imtiaz Alia in Highway, I loved her work. I remember I watched the film and told a friend that Alia is Amitabh Bachchan, she is doing such good work at such a young age. It was quite amazing. So I have been a fan of Alia Bhatt before she became an actor.”

Alia, in response, said, “Yes, what he’s saying is correct. When I met Ranbir for the first time, I was 11-years-old. He was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali and I had to do a photoshoot with him. And I was so shy that I had to keep my head on his shoulder and I could not do it.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together for the first time on screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukherji directorial’s filming was stopped in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was earlier reported that the crew will return back to work and Ranbir and Alia may work on Brahmastra’s pending portions in October in double shifts at a studio in Goregaon.