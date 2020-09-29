How does it matter if Ajith comes or not: SP Charan responds for dragging actor with regard to SPB's demise

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's mortal remains were buried on Saturday with full government honor. Actor Vijay's presence at funeral ceremony won many hearts. But at the same time, many pointed out the absence of other stars especially of Thala Ajith's.

Addressing the same, SPB's son Charan stated that it was not necessary to know if Ajith had called or if he had paid a visit. He said, “Ajith Kumar is a good friend of mine. He had a good relationship with my father too.”

He added, “If he wanted to mourn for my father’s demise at his home with his family, let him do that. Now the problem is not if Ajith Kumar had called up or if he had paid a visit. We have lost our father. Fans of my father lost their favourite singer. It is not necessary to talk about what Ajith Kumar did about it. Give us some space as a family to heal from this huge loss”.

Earlier, TV host Sumanth Raman too pointed out in his tweet saying that, “When those benefited a lot more from #SPB songs than @actorvijay chose to stay away this was a heartwarming gesture by Vijay. Respect indeed.” (sic)

The funeral was held at Thamaraipakkam farm house. SPB passed away after receiving treatment for more than a month. He got admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID 19 on August 5.