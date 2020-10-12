{{head.currentUpdate}}

Tovino Thomas discharged from hospital, actor says the incident made him take better care of himself

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas recently got discharged from hospital, after medical care following an injury he sustained during a shoot.

Tovino took to Instagram and posted a card made by his children. "Welcome back home Appa… We missed you, get well soon… Izza and Tahaan," the card read.

Alongside the image, Tovino wrote: "A big HELLO from home! I got discharged and is fine at home now. Thanks and love for all your wishes and concern in the last few days. The doctors and hospital staff took great care of me. A big thanks to them. Also thanks to everyone who supported me - colleagues, family, friends, cinema lovers and everyone who showed their care."

Tovino shared that he really felt positive seeing all the messages and calls following his injury.

A big HELLO from home! I got discharged and is fine at home now. Thanks and love for all your wishes and concern in the last few days. The doctors and hospital staff took great care of me. A big thanks to them. Also thanks to everyone who supported me - colleagues, family, friends, cinema lovers and everyone who showed their care. I really felt positive seeing your messages and calls. The incident hopefully makes me take better care of my self. 😊Hoping to get back to work soon and keep entertaining you with good movies. Till then I'll rest and enjoy your love. 😁 Big thanks and lots of love. It was a bigger realisation of how much love I was being given. Duly noted! വീട്ടിലെത്തി. നിലവിൽ മറ്റു ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുകളൊന്നുമില്ല, അടുത്ത കുറച്ചാഴ്ച്ചകൾ വിശ്രമിക്കാനാണു‌ നിർദ്ദേശം.ഈ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ നേരിട്ടും അല്ലാതെയും എന്റെ സുഖവിവരങ്ങൾ തിരക്കുകയും പ്രാർത്ഥനകൾ അറിയിക്കുകയുമൊക്കെ ചെയ്ത അപരിചിതരും പരിചിതരുമായ എല്ലാ പ്രിയപ്പെട്ടവർക്കും ഒരുപാട് നന്ദി , നിറയെ സ്നേഹം ❤️ ഹൃദയത്തോട് എത്രയധികം ചേർത്ത് വച്ചാണു നിങ്ങൾ ഒരോരുത്തരും എന്നെ സ്നേഹിക്കുന്നതെന്നുള്ള തിരിച്ചറിവാണു ഈ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ഏറ്റവും വലിയ പാഠം.ആ സ്നേഹം തരുന്ന ആത്മവിശ്വാസവും ഉത്തരവാദിത്തബോധവുമായിരിക്കും ഇനി മുന്നോട്ട് നടക്കാനുള്ള എന്റെ പ്രേരകശക്തി. മികച്ച സിനിമകളും , നിങ്ങളിഷ്ടപ്പെടുന്ന കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളുമായി ഉടനെ വീണ്ടും കണ്ടു മുട്ടാം.. നിങ്ങളുടെ സ്വന്തം ടൊവീനോ.

"The incident hopefully makes me take better care of my self. Hoping to get back to work soon and keep entertaining you with good movies. Till then I'll rest and enjoy your love. Big thanks and lots of love. It was a bigger realisation of how much love I was being given. Duly noted!" he said.

Tovino had injured himself while shooting for the Malayalam film Kala. He was being treated in an ICU due to internal bleeding.

