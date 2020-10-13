{{head.currentUpdate}}

Cinema, ultimately belongs to director: Kani Kusruthi

Kani Kusruthi who was awarded the best actress award at the 50th Kerala State Film Awards says that a film belongs to its director and Biriyani is the vision of director Sajin Babu.
Kani had won the award for her performance as Khadeeja for the film Biriyani. Kani was also recently awarded Best Actress in the BRICS competition category at the 42nd Moscow Film Festival.

Dedicating her win to Malayalam cinema's first ever heroine, PK Rosy, Kani said, “I dedicate this award to PK Rosy, the first heroine of Malayalam cinema and also the first Dalit actress in Indian cinema. As an actress, I feel that there are limitations and it’s a director who crafts the movie in his vision. So ultimately, cinema belongs to him.”

Kani, further added that though she had earlier won many accolades for this movie and even for many short film, the Kerala state award is indeed special. “I don’t know if I have justified the character enough but yes, I do wish people to watch the movies.”

