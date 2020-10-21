Sanjay Dutt says he has ‘come out victorious’ 2 months after cancer diagnosis

Sanjay Dutt announced that he has recovered from cancer. He shared a statement with his fans and followers about his health on Wednesday, saying that he has ‘beaten cancer and has emerged victorious.’

Taking on his social media pages, Sanjay wrote that the last couple of months have been difficult on his family but he is finally cured of the disease. “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can--the health and well-being of our family,” he wrote.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way,” he added.

Sanjay also thanked his doctors and other medical staff for taking good care of him. “I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful,” he wrote.

He picked the occasion of his twins, Shahraan and Iqra's 10th birthday to share the happy news.

Back in August, Sanjay Dutt had announced on social media that he was taking a break from work for medical reasons.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in KGF Chapter 2 and Shamshera, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor.