Priyanka Chopra to star with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion in new Hollywood film

Priyanka Chopra has announced her next Hollywood film. She will be seen in a romantic film with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

The film will be directed by Jim Strouse.

“So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour. Let’s gooooo!” Priyanka had shared on her social media pages.

According to reports, the film has been tentatively titled ‘Text For You’ and is inspired from a German film titled ‘SMS Fur Dich’ (2016).

Currently, Priyanka Chopra is shooting in Germany for another Hollywood biggie.

She is reportedly working on the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise. While shooting for ‘Matrix 4’, Priyanka recently posted a video of hers playing golf. She had expertly captioned the post, “In between ‘shots’”.

Apart from Priyanka, ‘Matrix 4’ also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff among others..