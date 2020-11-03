{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Article 19 (1) (a): Poster of Vjay Sethupathi, Nithya Menon movie out

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

vijay-sethupathi-nithya-menen-movie-article-19-1-a
SHARE

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s Malayalam film has been titled Article 19 (1)(a). Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan released a first look title poster of the movie on their social media pages which will be helmed debutant Indhu VS. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, the film will also see Indrajith Sukumaran and Indrans in pivotal roles.

Indu VS had earlier worked with National Award-winning filmmaker Salim Ahamed in films like Kunjananthante Kada, Aaminte Makan Abu and Pathemari. This will be her first Malayalam film.

The movie will go on floors soon in and around Kerala following all the mandatory COVID-19 protocols.

Produced by Anto Joseph Film Company, Article 19 (1) (a) will have Govind Vasantha composing the music while Manesh Madhavan will be in charge of cinematography.

Interestingly, this film will mark the makkal selvan's second Malayalam film. Vijay Sethupathi made his debut in Malayalam film industry with the film called Marconi Mathai.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES