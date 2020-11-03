Article 19 (1) (a): Poster of Vjay Sethupathi, Nithya Menon movie out

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s Malayalam film has been titled Article 19 (1)(a). Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan released a first look title poster of the movie on their social media pages which will be helmed debutant Indhu VS. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, the film will also see Indrajith Sukumaran and Indrans in pivotal roles.

Indu VS had earlier worked with National Award-winning filmmaker Salim Ahamed in films like Kunjananthante Kada, Aaminte Makan Abu and Pathemari. This will be her first Malayalam film.

The movie will go on floors soon in and around Kerala following all the mandatory COVID-19 protocols.

Produced by Anto Joseph Film Company, Article 19 (1) (a) will have Govind Vasantha composing the music while Manesh Madhavan will be in charge of cinematography.

Interestingly, this film will mark the makkal selvan's second Malayalam film. Vijay Sethupathi made his debut in Malayalam film industry with the film called Marconi Mathai.