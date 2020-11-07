After Drishyam 2 wrap up, Mohanlal flies off to Dubai

The much anticipated Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 2 has been wrapped up. Director Jeethu Joseph himself took to his social media pages to announce that he has completed the shoot of the movie amid the pandemic protocols.

He also revealed that the team was able to pack up much before than the scheduled days and all credits went to producer Antony Perumbavoor.

"The shoot of Drishyam 2 has officially ended today. The film, which was scheduled for 56 days, has been completed in 46 days. It was only with the sincere cooperation of producer Antony Perumbavoor and the entire Drishyam team that we were able to complete this shoot without any problems in this Covid crisis. My sincere thanks to them and each and every one of you who prayed for the success of this humble endeavor of ours", wrote the director in his post.

After the pack up announcement, a few pics of Mohanlal from airport have landed online. It is said that Mohanlal flew to Dubai. However, it is not clear if Mohanlal flew with regard to some professional commitment or for personal affairs.

Drishyam 2 will see Mohanlal once again in the role of Georgekutty along with Meena who will reprise the role of Georgekutty's wife Rani. Esther Anil and Ansiba Hassan will return in the roles of the couple's daughters while Siddique and Asha Sarath are also a part of the sequel. Saikumar, Murali Gopy, KB Ganesh Kumar, Anjali Nair are also cast in the second part.