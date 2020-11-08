{{head.currentUpdate}}

Mahesh Babu goes on a family holiday, fans wish safe travel

mahesh-babu-family
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to travel amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, he took to Instagram and uploaded a selfie with his son and daughter. In the image, the three of them can be seen wearing masks while posing for the camera at the airport.

"Getting ourselves used to the new normal!! All equipped for a safe flight. Life's back on track! Jet set go," Mahesh Babu captioned it.

He added: "#TravelDuringCovid#MaskOn."

Fans have wished him a safe journey.

"Have a happy and safe travel. Stay safe," a user commented.

"Please take proper precautions," another one wrote.

Mahesh Babu is preparing to start shoot for his film, "Sarkaru Vaari Paata". He has also produced the upcoming film "Major", inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.

