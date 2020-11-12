Here’s why Edavela Babu is still unmarried

Noted actor and general secretary of the actors’ association Edavela Babu opens up about his bachelor life. Interestingly, he calls himself a chronic bachelor. However, Edavela Babu thinks that one should get married after they turn sixty. The actor revealed more about his bachelorhood in ‘Live to Give’ interview series hosted by actor Bala, to provide financial aid to those who struggle in the society.

“I am of the opinion that bachelorhood is incredibly good. We have lots of time at our hand. However, if you ask me whether this life is right, I wouldn’t say it is. We should be mentally prepared for it. I am someone who believes that one should get married after 60,” says Edavela Babu.

He thinks that a person could manage on his/her own until he/she turns sixty. The actor is currently in his mid fifties. In Babu’s opinion, one should tie the knot only when the person thinks it is necessary. In the chat, he even points out the advantages of bachelor life. “You need to lie as little as possible if you are unmarried. My friends get phone calls from their wives as soon as it is past 8’o clock at night. They often lie that they are already on their way home. I usually fall asleep as soon as see the bed. I have no tension or stress. But, most people need pills or a few pegs of alcohol to fall asleep. I need none of these,” notes the actor. Babu says that if one gets married, the partner would point out various perspectives that they haven’t thought about until then. The actor is firm when he says that bachelorhood is the best if a person has their own policies and aims in life.

Babu says that a bachelor should realize that there isn’t anyone to help you even in trivial matters. Babu has often seen his sister-in-law pack clothes for his brother when the latter plans to go for a trip. He says he needs to pack his own luggage and has designed his own system of managing things.

Babu also spoke about the recent controversies against him. “I have been working in this industry for the last 21 years. My life changed drastically when I became a member of AMMA. I came into this association with the willingness to work hard. I am available on call even during the wee hours. So, I have been at the receiving end of many controversies. With the post that I hold, I am likely to get misunderstood. There are more than five members in AMMA; and only two or three may have said something against me. I don’t think there is another film association in Indian cinema that functions as well and organized as ours. It is better not to spend too much time thinking about controversies,” Edavela Babu makes his stand clear.

Babu clarified that anyone who needs a clarification has the freedom to call him directly. He expressed his willingness to explain his side to whoever asks him. “I don’t blame anyone. They have the right to do that. AMMA is an organization that has been formed with the hard work of many years. It is not right to call it by any other name. There may be problems in the cinema industry. But it could be solved by talking to each other. Everything would be alright if people open up their minds to each other. I have no ill feeling against anyone,” says Babu.

Edavela Babu has been entertaining the Malayali audience for more than four decades. He began his career through the movie Edavela which was released in 1982. Young actor Babu Chandran began to be known as Edavela Babu after that. More than his films, the movie lovers recognize him for his incredible role as the general secretary of AMMA, which brings countless cine artists under one roof.