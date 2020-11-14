Bright, happy, quiet & safe: Mollywood celebs wish fans on Diwali

It’s indeed a different Diwali this year! Unlike every year, people are having a low-key celebration owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

From lighting Diya, decorating homes, shopping, fireworks to performing religious rituals and eating sweets, the celebrations used to be lavish one for Diwali. However, around this time of the year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebs have dressed up in their ethnic best and shared pics on social media wishing fans on the festive day.

Many took to social media to send good wishes. They also shared adorable pictures of themselves clicked during the celebration.

“May the beauty of Deepavali fill your home with happiness, and may the coming year provide you with everything that brings you joy!,” wrote Priyamani.

“If light is in your heart you will find your way home..” wrote Navya Nair sharing a few snaps.

Supriya shared a pretty pic with actor-husband Prithviraj and said, “This is hardly a time for celebration but may the light of all the diyas dispel all the darkness that envelopes our world and hearts.”

Nazriya shared a random pic of hers in a colourful dress.

Miya, Bhavana, Keerthy Suresh, Anupama Parameswaran, Ahaana Krishnan are among many who posted their stunning pic along with the wish.

Samvritha Sunil, who recently was blessed with her second child took a snap with the baby and shared the pic.

Tovino shared pics of his daughter lighting a diya.