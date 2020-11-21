AMMA won't suspend Bineesh Kodiyeri for now

Kochi: The executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has decided not to suspend Bineesh Kodiyeri who was arrested in a money-laundering case linked to a drug seizure in Karnataka.

An explanation will be sought from Bineesh. After that action can be taken, decided the meet chaired by AMMA president Mohanlal.

AMMA divided

The meet was deeply divided over the issue. AMMA vice-presidents Mukesh and K B Ganesh Kumar, who are also LDF MLAs, opposed the demand to suspend Bineesh, according to sources.

Siddique was among those members, who demanded that Bineesh be suspended. The women members also backed this demand. They pointed out that actor Dileep, an accused in the actress attack case, had also been suspended. They contended against taking double standards.

However, Mukesh and Ganesh Kumar said that action should not be taken before seeking an explanation. Mukesh arrived at the meet in Kochi, while Ganesh took part virtually.

Bineesh, the actor

Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, has taken up several minor roles in Malayalam films. He started his acting career in 2005 with Five Fingers. Later, he appeared in supporting roles alongside superstars including Mohanlal and Dileep. He is known for films like Inspector Garud, Mission 90 Days, Lion, Lanka, Prajapathi, Abraham and Lincoln, Double Barrel, Oppam and Neerali among others.

Parvathy's resignation accepted

The AMMA meet also accepted actress Parvathy Thiruvothu's resignation.

Parvathy and Edavela Babu

Parvathy had resigned from the association, while raising criticisms against AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu. Parvathy alleged that Edavela Babu's remarks about the actress, who was assaulted in a moving car in 2017, were 'utterly disgusting and mortifying'.

She had announced her resignation on social media on October 12.