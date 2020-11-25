Arjun Ashokan becomes father to a baby girl

Actor Arjun Ashokan has been blessed with a baby girl. The actor has become a proud father and took to his social media platforms to share the good news.

Daddy's girl

Posting a pic of him holding his little one, Arjun wrote, “Our princess has arrived. Daddy's girl and mamma's world.” (sic.) Soon after he shared the news, many celebs congratulated Arjun and his wife Nikita.

Family

Known for roles as supporting actor, he is the son of actor Harisree Ashokan. Arjun married Nikita on December 2, 2018. Nikitha is a software engineer who works in Ernakulam.

On workfront

Arjun has entered Mollywood through the movie 'To Let Ambadi Talkies', but got noted for his role in Soubin Shahir's movie 'Parava'. The actor was part of Asif Ali's movie 'B Tech' and played an important role in recently released movie 'Mandaram' which also starred Asif Ali. His role in Amal Neerad's last movie 'Varathan' also received critical appraise.

