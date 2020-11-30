Actors Roshna Ann, Kichu Tellus tie the knot

Actress Roshna Ann Roy got married to Kichu Tellus recently at St Ann’s Church in Aluva, Kochi.

Wedding with precautions

The function was held following Covid-19 regulations and was attended only by close relatives and friends. While Roshna looked pretty in her embroidered peach gown, Kichu wore a light brown suit for the big day.

Star-studded bridal shower

A day before the wedding, Roshna had a bridal shower with a few celebs joing in for the party. A video of the same has landed online and looks like everyone had a gala time.

Antony Varghese, Reshma Anna Rajan, Anarkali Marakkar and others were seen at the eve celebration.

The wedding ceremony was followed by a reception.

Love turned arranged marriage

The actors were friends since a long time, during which they fell love and decided to get married.

Roshna is a dancer as well, and made her foray into Mollywood with movies like Varnyathil Aashanka, Oru Adaar Love, Sullu and Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte.

Kichu, meanwhile, is also a screenwriter who got a break through the film ‘Angamaly Diaries.’ He had also starred in ‘Thanneermathan Dinangal.’ He has also scripted the upcoming movie ‘Ajagajantharam.’

Engagement

A few months ago, Roshna had announced the news of her wedding via her social media page, with the message, “1100 days of friendship and love. It's time to announce that we are getting married. I feel extremely excited to live this life, thank you Kichu Tellus for proving it to me that true love does exist. Thank you for loving me the way you do. Heaven has a plan for us (sic).” Roshna had played the role of a teacher in ‘Oru Adaar Love’ directed by Omar Lulu.

The couple’s engagement ceremony was held a few weeks ago.