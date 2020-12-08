Kriti Sanon tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has been tested positive for COVID-19. The actress had recently returned from Chandigarh, where she was shooting for an upcoming movie with Rajkummar Rao.

Wrapped up shoot

Earlierm Kriti had shared a picture on her Instagram account announcing that she was returning to her home after wrapping up her schedule in Chandigarh.

Kriti Sanon has not shared any post on social media yet to confirm that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Many B-towners tested positive

It seems like the shoot of films has taken a toll on the health of Bollywood actors as many stars have been infected with the novel coronavirus. Actors Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and filmmaker Raj Mehta were tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Previously, the shooting schedule of the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo was put on hold till mid-December after its leading actors Varun, Neetu and Maniesh tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a report in PTI, Ranbir Kapoor arranged an air ambulance for mum Neetu who is 62 years old.