Unpaused trailer: Anthology of 5 Hindi short films celebrates new beginnings

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of Unpaused an anthology of five Hindi short films filmed during the pandemic and featuring stories about New Beginnings.

Glitch

It is directed by Raj & DK (The Family Man), starring Gulshan Deviah (Afsos) and Saiyami Kher (Breathe: Into the Shadows).

In these times when people fear human contact, a hypochondriac man meets a delightfully strange girl on a blind date, which turns out to be far more meaningful than he anticipated.

Apartment

It is directed by Nikkhil Advani (D-Day), starring Richa Chadha (Inside Edge), Sumeet Vyas (Wakaalat From Home) and Ishwak Singh (Paatal Lok).

When the owner of a successful online news magazine learns of her husband’s sexual indiscretions, she is left shocked and unable to come to terms with it. Hopeless, she spirals into a dark maze of self-blame and attempts to end her own life. Enter, a ray of hope in the guise of a pesky intruder. Except his intrusions are actually interventions. Through their interactions, she finds the inner strength to face her unpleasant situation and then move on.

Rat – A – Tat

It features Rinku Rajguru (Sairat), Lillete Dubey directed by Tannishtha (Parched).

Two women. Four decades apart— one who chose to be alone and the other who is alone because of circumstances, confront loneliness and form an unlikely friendship during lockdown which brings them hope and a new beginning.

Vishaanu

It is directed by Avinash Arun (Paatal Lok), starring Abhishek Banerjee (Paatal Lok) and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Thappad).

During the lockdown, a young migrant family after being thrown out of their rented house, for not being able to pay the rent, decides to illegally sneak into a lavish sample flat - that is in the same building in which they were working as construction workers. This time, for them, is a dream lived for a momentary period as well as a curse to cope up with their stark reality.

Chaand Mubarak

It is directed by Nitya Mehra (Made in Heaven) starring Ratna Pathak Shah (Thappad) and Shardul Bharadwaj (Bhonsle)

An affluent middle-aged single woman is forced to seek help of a young rickshaw driver to run some errands during Mumbai's lockdown. The woman is stubborn & class conscious and resents the driver’s orthodox views on women. As these two strangers from opposite sides of the track spend three days together, they slowly start peeling away their defenses and form an unlikely friendship based on newfound respect and understanding, realizing they aren’t so different after all – both lonely in the big city of dreams.

The anthology follows the successful launch of Putham Pudhu Kaalai, the Tamil five-film anthology. Prime members in India and across 200 countries and territories can stream the Amazon Original Anthology film, Unpaused Hindi starting December 18.