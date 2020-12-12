Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza suffers heart attack

Director Remo D’Souza suffered a heart attack on Friday and is currently in the ICU of Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

What wife said

Confirming the news, his wife Lizelle D’Souza said, “It was a blockage. Doctors have done angioplasty. He is in the ICU. Please pray. Next 24 hours are very important.”

The family

Hailing from Olavakkode, Palakkad in Kerala, he was born in Bangalore to K Gopi, a chef in the Indian Air Force, and Madhvi Laxmi. He is married to Lizelle, an Anglo-Indian from Mumbai. Lizelle is a costume designer who has designed costumes for many television shows.

On work front

The 46-year-old director last directed the dance film Street Dancer 3D. It starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Remo has also directed films like Race 3, A Flying Jatt, ABCD, to name a few.

He received the award for Best Choreography for Bajirao Mastani’s Deewani Mastani at the 63rd National Film Awards. He has also judged several dance reality shows.