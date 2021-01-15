Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
FRI JAN 15, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

The Priest teaser: Mammootty in a never-seen-before avatar

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 15, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

The much-awaited official teaser of The Priest has finally been relesed. The upcoming movie starring Mammootty has definitely raised all expectations.

The teaser video

The over one-minute long video introduces us to the life of a priest played by Mammootty. It's as if he is on a mission to hunt down someone. We get to hear a voiceover where Mammootty says that there is a dark zone that goes behind the scientific explanations, in every theory. A sneak-peek of a few other characters are also seen.

The background score by Rahul Raj and visualisation by dop Akhil George promises for it a thrilling experience.

The movie

Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, Ramesh Pisharody, Madhupal are also part of the cast.

RELATED ARTICLES

Touted to be an out-and-out horror thriller, the movie marks the first-ever onscreen collaboration of Mammootty and Manju Warrier.

Directed by Jofin T Chacko and penned by Shyam Menon and Deepu Pradeep, The Priest is jointly produced by filmmaker B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.