The Priest teaser: Mammootty in a never-seen-before avatar

The much-awaited official teaser of The Priest has finally been relesed. The upcoming movie starring Mammootty has definitely raised all expectations.

The teaser video

The over one-minute long video introduces us to the life of a priest played by Mammootty. It's as if he is on a mission to hunt down someone. We get to hear a voiceover where Mammootty says that there is a dark zone that goes behind the scientific explanations, in every theory. A sneak-peek of a few other characters are also seen.

The background score by Rahul Raj and visualisation by dop Akhil George promises for it a thrilling experience.

The movie

Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, Ramesh Pisharody, Madhupal are also part of the cast.

Touted to be an out-and-out horror thriller, the movie marks the first-ever onscreen collaboration of Mammootty and Manju Warrier.

Directed by Jofin T Chacko and penned by Shyam Menon and Deepu Pradeep, The Priest is jointly produced by filmmaker B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph.