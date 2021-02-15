Stars galore at wedding reception of Nadirshah's daughter

It was a starry night as stars from M-town attended the wedding reception of actor-director Nadirshah's daughter Aayisha.

Aayisha tied the knot with businessman Latheef Uplas's son Bilal in Kochi on February 11 and on Sunday a reception party was held for the stars in the industry.

Celebs attend gala event

Many celebrities including Mammootty, Dileep, Kavya Madhavan, Kunchacko Boban and others were seen at the event.

Mammootty was spotted in a black shirt and it was indeed a delight for fans to see him.

Dileep and director Nadirshah have been best friends for several years. So it was natural for Dileep to attend Nadirshah's daughter's wedding with his family. Meenakshi, daughter of Dileep and ex-wife Manju Warrier, along with actress Namitha Pramod were present by Aayisha's side throughout the wedding festivities.

The wedding

Earlier, post the wedding, Namitha Pramod had shared a picture with Aayisha, Nadirshah's daughter Khadeeja Nadhirshah and Meenakshi with the hashtag 'Girl Gang.'

Meenakshi too shared a pic with the bride.

Ahead of the wedding, the bride and groom's families organised a sangeet ceremony.