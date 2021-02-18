Toonz Media Group launches MyToonz, an OTT platform for animated content

Technopark-based Toonz Media Group, one of the world’s leading entertainment companies specializing in animation content production, has launched an exciting new OTT platform for kids and family.

The platform

Called MyToonz, it will be first-of-its-kind exclusive kids OTT platform to be launched by an Indian entertainment company. MyToonz originates from the compelling need to create a safe and engaging entertainment destination for kids and families in the digital landscape.

“MyToonz will be a space where the whole family can come together to enjoy world-class content. We have envisaged MyToonz as the go-to destination for kids to watch safe, fun and nutritious content, which will be available in multiple global languages. All MyToonz programming is compliant with international safety standards for child viewing. We have also given a conscious thrust to co-viewing, to encourage families to watch and enjoy together,” said Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar in a statement.

The MyToonz library will launch with over 1500 half hours of content, with new content being added every week. The library includes movies and episodic content across different genres. Besides English, there are dedicated playlists in Spanish, Russian and Hindi languages. The content on platform has been categorized to be targeted at pre-schoolers, upper pre-schoolers and early teens. The programming is also carefully curated to provide quality entertainment to kids and families through fun, educational, safe, non-violent and environmentally sensitive content that celebrates diversity. The MyToonz library can also be accessed online over the website www.mytoonz.com.

Toonz Network

Toonz has tied up with multiple app stores, telecos, OTTs and connected TV companies around the world to make MyToonz available for consumers across platforms. The MyToonz app is now available on iOS, Android and Android TV playstores, as well as the Roku Video-on-Demand platform, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Toonz has also inked deal with telecommunication giant Airtel in India to integrate MyToonz on their app store. Airtel subscribers in India will be able to access the MyToonz digital library using the Airtel Xstream app. Besides this, the animation major has tied up with mobile tech services company U2opia Mobile to integrate MyToonz on various telco platforms in Latin America, Africa and Asia.

Toonz Media Network, the digital division of the company, already has a formidable digital presence with a bouquet of 18 YouTube channels, 15 million+ subscribers & 350 million+ viewership per month on YouTube alone. Besides this, the division is also live on multiple Video-on-Demand (VoD) platforms as well as the platforms of various Smart TVs & Telcos.