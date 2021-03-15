Indrajith Sukumaran visits Meghana Raj and Jr Chiru

Malayalam actor Indrajith Sukumaran and Meghana Raj had been friends since several years. Recently, Indrajith said to have paid a visit to Meghana and her family.

He had lunch with Meghana's family and enjoyed quality time with her, her son Jr Chiru, and her parents Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai. In a photo, Indrajith can be seen holding little Chiru.

Meghana shared the photos and added that she is waiting to see Poornima, wife of Indrajith, soon. Sharing the pics, she wrote, "Putting this up a bit late... and after ages we finally meet indru! Hoping 2 see poornima soon! Had an amazing time...Hope u enjoyed the biriyani and Junior C loved ur company! @indrajith_s @poornimaindrajithofficial (sic)."

She also wrote that Jr Chiru enjoyed Indrajith's company very much.

Indrajith and Meghana Raj worked together in a few Malayalam films including Mullamottum Munthiricharum, Up & Down: Mukalil Oralundu and Poppins.

Meghana was also part of Indrajith's brother Prithviraj starrer Memories which was one of the biggest blockbuster of 2013.

Earlier, after baby Chiru was born, actors Nazriya and Fahadh Faasil had made a visit.