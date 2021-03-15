Sharafudheen, Nyla Usha-starrer Priyan Ottathilanu launched

The shooting of upcoming Malayalam movie 'Priyan Ottathilanu' has commenced in Ernakulam. The movie directed by Antony Sony has Sharafudheen, Nyla Usha and Aparna Das in lead roles.The cast, crew and other eminent personalities within and outside cinema graced the switch on ceremony.

Priyan Ottathilanu is produced by Santhosh Thrivikraman under the banner of Wow cinemas. Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian have penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie. The movie has a stellar cast including Aparna Das, Biju Sopanam, Jaffer Idukki among many others. PM Unnikrishnan is the DOP of the film and editing will be by Joel Kavi. Abhayakumar K and Prajeesh Prem have penned the lyrics for the movie that has music scored by Lijon Bambino. This is Antony Sony's directorial outing after the super hit movie C/O Saira Bhanu.



Rajesh Velayudhan is the art director and Shabeer Malavattath the Production controller.

Aneesh C Salim is the executive producer of the project that features Deepulal Raghav as the chief associate director and Mohith Nath the associate director. The assistant directors of the movie are Renjith Revi, Austin Abraham and Anathan S Dev. Costume and makeup are handled by Sameera Saneesh and Ronex Xavier respectively. Agnivesh is the finance controller, Promice handles the VFX, Stills are handled by Toms G Ottaplavan and the official designs are by Sajith Balakrishnan.