Technical error denies this Keralite artist national award

Kochi: Keralite sound mixer Bibin Dev wasn’t sure whether he should be happy or disappointed when this year’s national awards were announced. Tamil movie Otta Serippu Size 7, whose sound mixing is done jointly by Bibin and Oscar winner Resul Pookkutty has won the national award for best re-recording.

However, only Resul’s name is there on the awardees list.

Bibin Dev’s name was excluded from the award application due to some technical error. However, Resul Pookkutty, as soon as the awards were announced, wrote in a social media post that he would be sharing the award with Bibin.

I would like to let all my media friends to know that this award is shared between my self and my co mixer Shri.Bibin Dev...Don’t miss to add his name... thanks .. pic.twitter.com/8oXLxWZzrt — resul pookutty (@resulp) March 22, 2021

The veteran artist added that he wouldn’t have been able to do the work wonderfully without the support of the latter. Meanwhile, Bibin Dev said he was happy that his efforts have been recognized and confirmed that his name was omitted due to some technical glitch.

He said he has spoken about it with the producer. The producer has promised that he had prepared a letter requesting the authorities to include Bibin’s name too in the awardees list.

A native of Angamaly, Bibin Dev is a sound mixer based in Mumbai.