Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Technical error denies this Keralite artist national award

Resul Pookutty and Bibin Dev
Resul Pookutty and Bibin Dev
Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 23, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Kochi: Keralite sound mixer Bibin Dev wasn’t sure whether he should be happy or disappointed when this year’s national awards were announced. Tamil movie Otta Serippu Size 7, whose sound mixing is done jointly by Bibin and Oscar winner Resul Pookkutty has won the national award for best re-recording.

However, only Resul’s name is there on the awardees list.

Bibin Dev’s name was excluded from the award application due to some technical error. However, Resul Pookkutty, as soon as the awards were announced, wrote in a social media post that he would be sharing the award with Bibin.

The veteran artist added that he wouldn’t have been able to do the work wonderfully without the support of the latter. Meanwhile, Bibin Dev said he was happy that his efforts have been recognized and confirmed that his name was omitted due to some technical glitch.

He said he has spoken about it with the producer. The producer has promised that he had prepared a letter requesting the authorities to include Bibin’s name too in the awardees list.

A native of Angamaly, Bibin Dev is a sound mixer based in Mumbai. 

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.