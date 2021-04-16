Kaka mini movie: A look beyond outer beauty

It is usually believed that the crow is a symbol of bad luck and death and we barely look at the bird eyeing it's beauty. Yet, there's a time when one calls a crow - while making an offering in memory of one's dead ancestors or relatives. And so, a crow may also stand for after-life and mysteries.

It's not always about the beauty what is seen outside, being able to see beyond that is what life is. And that is exactly the film Kaka tries to address.

Released on NeeStream platform, the film is getting rave reviews for making an attempt in giving the feeling just like the quality of a mainstream movie.

Directed and edited by Aju Ajeesh, Kaka revolves around the lead protagonist Panchami played by Lakshmika Sajeevan and it's her story of questioning one's own color, character and courage.

Though the subject of the movie isn't something one hasn't heard before, but there is an earnestness which creeps into your conscience and stays there for a while. Apart from the dark skin references, the aspect of how society judges one based on the external looks of a person is also highlighted. The longingness for a partner along with the current Covid times is also mentioned. The performances of Lakshmika and other supporting casts are all quite touching and effortless that you feel with them. A special mention for the make-up department as well.

Bankrolled by Vellithira Productions, the frames by DOP Tony Lloyd Aruja adds a beauty to the overall tone of the film.

The over 30-minute long video is available on NeeStream.