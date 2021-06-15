Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' to release in theatres

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 15, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

The Akshay Kumar-starrer spy thriller "Bell Bottom" has now been scheduled for a theatrical release on July 27.

Akshay posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday to announce the news.

The film was earlier scheduled for an April 2021 release but was pushed due to the second wave of Covid-19 in the country.

RELATED ARTICLES

"I know you have patiently waited for the release of #Bellbottom. Couldn't be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving on the big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July," Akshay captioned the video.

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, "Bell Bottom" stars Akshay alongside Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.