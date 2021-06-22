Five reasons why you cannot miss Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Cold Case

Cold case, the Malayalam movie which stars Prithviraj in the lead role, is all set to hit Amazon Prime Video on June 30. Regardless, the teaser and the trailer that was released recently has already raised expectations about the movie to be an edge-of-the-seat flick. What should you look forward to if thinking about marking your calender for Cold Case? Here’s a lowdown!

> Prithviraj in a cop role

The most popular and sought after actor of Malayalam Cinema – that’s one tag that has been always safe with Prithviraj throughout his career. Among his varied roles, he has portrayed the role of police officer and yet they have never looked monotonous or repetitive to the viewers as their theme, story, his characterization and performances have mostly all been distinct from one another. Most of them find a place among his most memorable characters till date too.

With Cold Case, Prithviraj will be playing an investigative police officer as ACP Satyajith. It needs to be seen how well he carries off this cop avatar.

> Aditi Balan in Mollywood

Aditi Balan’s first Malayalam film was announced to be Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu. And she bagged her next big film too in no time. Since Padavettu is yet to hit screens, Cold Case will mark the debut of the talented actress into Malayalam industry. Aditi will be seen playing the role of an investigative journalist in the film.

The highly promising star cast is also one of the most important factor which raises the expectations of the movie.

> Mystical elements and curiosity over supernatural force

Going by the teaser and trailer, we see the characters of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aditi Balan and Suchitra Pillai embroiled in a strange situation, blending supernatural elements and a mysterious crime scene. The story of the film revolves around a case of gritty mysteries under which lies a deadly conspiracy.

With a complete whodunit setup, it needs to be seen how well the makers will blend logic and mystical elements and convince the viewers with regard to the same.

> Debut director

Over the years, Mollywood has witnessed many cinematographers switching to the role of a director. Cold Case is helmed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Tanu Balak, marking his directorial debut.

Tanu had earlier worked as a cinematographer in 'Of The People' and 'The Train' and helmed several ad films. Well, his debut effort deserves a watch.

> Success of thriller stories in Mollywood

Malayalam audience have always been receptive of experiments in story telling. From the era of black-and-white films to the present day, we have witnessed an avalanche of iconic thriller stories. Movies plotted around solving murder cases have always been a favourite in this genre.

With the recent success of movies like Anjam Paathira, Forensic, Drishyam 2, Nayattu, it needs to be seen if Cold Case can be added to the list of must watch thrillers.

Cold Case is Amazon Prime Video's 6th Malayalam direct to service offering, and much like Sufiyum Sujatayum, CU Soon, Joji, Halal Love Story, and Drishyam 2, movie buffs are expecting a riveting watch.