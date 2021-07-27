Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

We tried our hardest: Mia Khalifa announces separation from husband Robert Sandberg

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 27, 2021 12:59 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa took to Instagram recently to announce her separation from husband Robert Sandberg after two years of marriage.

In a note shared on social media, she said that they gave it all to make the marriage work, but 'after almost a year of therapy and efforts, we are walking away'. Khalifa stated that an isolated incident is not the cause of their separation, and that 'unresolvable and fundamental differences' have led to this.

RELATED ARTICLES

She added that they will always love and respect each other, and there are no regrets. She stated: "We are closing this chapter with no regrets and both starting our own, separately but connected through incredible family, friends, and love for our dogs. This has been long overdue, but we're glad we took our time and gave it our all, and can walk away saying that we tried our absolute hardest.”

Khalifa, who received many comments after this heartwarming post, later took to Twitter to request everyone to 'normalise' divorce. She tweeted: “Normalize “congratulations” instead of “I’m sorry” when someone gets divorced. We’re not all under the covers crying into a pint of ice cream ????”

Khalifa got engaged to Sandberg, who is a chef, in March 2019. The couple tied the knot later in 2019.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.