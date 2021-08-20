Malayalam
Entertainment

Mammootty flies to Dubai after two years, pic goes viral

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 20, 2021 12:24 PM IST Updated: August 20, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Mega star Mammootty who didn’t get out of his house for months when the pandemic was at its worst stage has made his first air travel in almost two years.

The actor has reportedly flown to Dubai. It was production controller Badusha who shared the picture of Mammootty sitting in the premium class cabin of an airplane.

The UAE government had recently honored actors Mammootty and Mohanlal with its Golden Visa, considering their valuable contribution to the cinema field.

Mammootty left for Dubai to attend a private wedding and to receive the Golden Visa, his aides stated.

The actor is currently shooting for Bheeshmaparvam directed by Amal Neerad. After completing this project, Mammootty would join the sets of Puzhu by next month. He will also be acting in the fifth movie of the successful CBI series of crime investigation thrillers. 

