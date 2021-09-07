Tovino Thomas roped in for Vineeth Kumar's next directorial

Actor Vineeth Kumar, who made his directorial debut with the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Ayaal Njanalla, is all set for his next.

The yet-to-be-titled film will see Tovino Thomas in the lead this time. The movie which went on floors on Monday in Bengaluru, also stars Darshana Rajendran in the lead.

The film is scripted by Sharfu and Suhas and is touted to be a mystery drama.

Apart from Tovino and Darshana, the film also has Basil Joseph, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Arjun Lal and Sanchana Natarajan.

The film is said to have a 45-day schedule in Benguluru, and will later shift to Mumbai for rest of the shoot.

Shyju Khalid will be in charge of the cinematography in the movie. Ashiq Usman is bankrolling the film under his Ashiq Usman Productions jointly with cinematographers Sameer Thahir and Shyju Khalid under their Happy Hours Entertainment banner.