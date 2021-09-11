Malayalam
'Kaanekkaane' gears up for OTT release, intriguing teaser launched

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 11, 2021 07:27 AM IST
Malayalam movie Kaanekkaane starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Shruti Ramachandran is gearing up for OTT release. The film will start streaming from September 17 through SonyLIV.

Kaanekaane will be the Malayalam debut of SonyLIV as the platform marks a grand entry into the regional market.

Kaanekkaane marks the reunion of celebrated writers Bobby & Sanjay and director Manu Ashokan, after the movie Uyare, which had a phenomenal stint at box office.

The movie is produced by TR Shamsudheen under the banner of DreamKatcher. Kaanekkaane has roped in an interesting star cast that features names like Suraj Venjaramoodu, Prem Prakash, Shruti Ramachandran, Binu Pappu, Rony David Raj, Alok, Sruthy Jayan, Dhanya Mary Varghese, and many others along with Tovino and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The intriguing first look poster that had ‘As You Watch’, as its tagline had created a buzz on various media platforms.

Alby Antony has done cinematography for ‘Kaanekkaane’, and editing is by Abhilash Balachandran. Ranjin Raj has scored music for lyrics penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.

