State Film Awards to be announced tomorrow

This year’s Kerala State Film Awards would be announced on Saturday at 3 pm. The screenings of the movies that got selected to the final rounds have almost been completed. In case the final jury wishes to re-watch any movie, they would do it on Friday. Noted actress and director Suhasini Maniratnam is the chairperson on the jury. Meanwhile, famous Kannada director P Sheshadri and film maker Bhadran had headed the initial juries. Around 80 movies that were released last year will be vying for the state film awards.

The initial juries had watched 40 movies each. They had recommended 30% movies from these groups for the consideration of the final jury. Sheshadri and Bhadran are members of the final jury too. In case an individual performance had stood out in a movie that was rejected in the initial rounds, the final jury can call it back to be screened again.

This would be the first state award that would be announced after introducing the revised set of rules. Besides Sheshadri and Bhadran, cinematographer CK Muraleedharan, music composer Mohan Sithara, sound designer M Harikumar and critic and screen writer N Sasidharan are the members of the final jury.

Meanwhile, a special committee has been appointed under the chairmanship of noted critic Dr PK Rajasekharan to determine the literary awards. Chalachitra Academy secretary C Ajoy is the member secretary of all the juries.