Kulsummante Perakutty: A slice-of-life short film about the joy of finding love

Some love stories don’t stick to conventional tropes and rather is all about finding your soul mate. The latest Malayalam short film 'Kulsummante Perakutty' belongs to that category which explores the pangs of lost love and the hopes of new beginnings.

In the over 21-minute long video, the incidents progress gradually making an interesting choice of heroine. The short film opens with her 'break-up' phase packed with drama as we see her confrontation with her normal-as-hell parents.

Written and directed by Rini Salam, the storytelling style is easygoing and naturalistic and brims with the kind of energy we witness in mainstream cinema. It was amusing to see the grandma-granddaughter bond blending in certain elements like the guava tree, the Quran, the letter, Instagram and even the black mole on the face.

Released by Budget Lab production, the cinematography is by Uma Kumarpuram and Surag Sudhir. The soulful music is composed by Melvin Michael.

Even though it is mostly made to look like a family drama, the short has enough moments to tug at your heartstrings and leave you with a warm smile. Watch it here: