John Abraham to make production debut in Malayalam with 'Mike'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 21, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Ranjith Sajeev, John Abraham and Anaswara Rajan
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor John Abraham is all set to make his production debut in Mollywood with Malayalam film Mike.

Directed by Vishnu Sivaprasad, the movie will have debut actor Ranjith Sajeev alongside Anaswara Rajan. Jinu Joseph, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Abhiram, and Sini Abraham will also be seen in other major roles.

Mike started rolling on October 20 and will be shot at various locations in India including  Mysore, Kattappana, Vaikom, and Dharamshala.

The movie is a coming of age story penned by Ashiq Akbar Ali. Renadive is the director of photography for the project, Vivek Harshan is the editor, and music is scored by Radhan.

Renjith Kotheri is the art director and Ronex Xaviour is the makeup artist. Sonia Sandiavo is handling the costumes and  Devison C J is the production controller.

