Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings to release in theaters across Kerala

After creating history worldwide, Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings recently released in Maharashtra. And now, the film is all set to release in theatres across Kerala on October 27 in English.

Marvel Studios’ 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng with Michelle Yeoh.

The movie will thus join 'No Time to Die', the latest installment in the James Bond series as the first movies to be released in Kerala theatres.

Though the state government has given the nod to reopen the cinemas on October 25, 2021, theatre owners then confirmed that screenings will begin only on Wednesday (October 27). As per the guidelines, the Kerala government has granted permission to reopen cinema halls and indoor auditoriums with only 50 per cent occupancy.

Movie halls and auditoriums in Kerala have been shut for about six months since the second outbreak of COVID-19 in April earlier year.