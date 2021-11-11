Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa set to tie the knot in Chandigarh

Rajkummar Rao and girlfriend Patralekhaa are all set to tie the knot. The Bollywood actor is reportedly getting married to his longtime girlfriend in Chandigarh. The wedding festivities will take place on November 10, 11 and 12 and will be attended by close friends and family and a few industry people.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been together for over eight years now. The actor saw her in an advertisement and hoped that he would meet her. A month later, the two met and fell in love.

Although, no official announcement has been made by the couple yet but the latest buzz states that the would-be-bride's family has already arrived from Shillong at their Chandigarh venue and Rajkummar's family is expected to join soon.

A report in ETimes state, "Patralekhaa will be wearing a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree for her shaadi. She has also picked up a lehenga and a silk dupatta from the designer. Apart from the pheras, there will also be other rituals, for which she has picked up a few options. Patralekhaa’s brief to Sabya was elegant but minimalistic. She didn’t want something that was very heavy to walk in and wanted to feel comfortable as well."

Speaking about the reason why they chose a limited guest list, the report claimed, "They have invited only select guests from the film industry. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa wanted to keep the wedding small and private due to Covid concerns. That's why they have a limited guest list and have opted for Chandigarh."

Talking about their meeting, Patralekhaa told Humans Of Bombay, "I saw him for the first time on-screen when I watched LSD (Love Sex Aur Dhokha). I thought that the weird guy he played in the film was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later, that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, 'I'm going to marry her'. It was so ironic."