Watch: Mohanlal promotes Marakkar on luxury cruise Nefertiti

Screen icon Mohanlal shared a video of an exciting cruise ride with him on his social media pages where he revealed interesting details about his much-anticipated movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. This is the first time in the history of Malayalam cinema that a movie’s promotional events were organized in a cruise.

Mohanlal has already released the official teaser of the event. This unique promotional event that is held in the luxury yacht Nefertiti has been arranged by Manorama Online in association with Jain International School of Creative Arts.

Officers of the Indian Navy and a handful of selected fans got the chance to accompany Mohanlal in this dream ride.

Mohanlal made it a memorable event by answering to the fans’ questions in his quintessential charming way. Playback singer Minmini and her kids entertained the audience with their fabulous concert. Meanwhile, Nipin Niravath’s mentalism show gifted a thrilling experience. Besides Mohanlal, producers Antony Perumbavoor and Santhosh T Kuruvila too took part in this promotional event.

Marakkar has been hailed as one of the most expensive movies made in Malayalam. Besides Mohanlal, Pranav Mohanlal, Prabhu, Arjun, Fazil, Sunil Shetty, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nedumudi Venu, Mukesh, Sidhique, Ranji Panickar and Hareesh Perady star in the movie.

As per the latest reports, Marakkar would be screened in around ninety percent theatres in Kerala. More than six hundred screens have already been charted until now. The mega budget movie is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor for the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Dr. Roy and Santhosh T Kuruvila are the co-producers of the movie.