Mohanlal watches Marakkar with his fans

Screen icon Mohanlal watched the premier show of his much-anticipated mega movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham with his fans. The special premier show was organised by Manorama Online in association with Jain International School of Creative Arts.

The actor joined his fans at the packed cinema halls in the Sarita, Savita and Sangeetha theatres. Mohanlal, who was overwhelmed by the excitement of his fans, enjoyed the movie with them.

Mohanlal said that he had reached the theatres as Marakkar was a special movie in his career. The actor was accompanied by the movie’s producer Antony Perumbavoor. Actors like Siddique, Unni Mukundan, Honey Rose and Santhosh Keezhatoor too had reached the Sarita theatre at Kochi to watch the premier show.

Marakkar has released in around 4100 screens all over the globe. The movie would have 16,000 screenings in a day. Meanwhile, the big budget movie would be released in five languages. The pre-booking for the shows had begun as soon as the release date of the movie was announced. Interestingly, the film had already raked in more than Rs 100 crore from reservation alone.

This is a rare phenomenon in Indian cinema. Meanwhile, Mohanlal wrote on his social media that the release day would be an historical day for the iconic Kunjali and Malayalam cinema. Marakkar had bagged the greatest number of release centres for a Malayalam movie.

In Kerala, out of the total 631 screens, Marakkar would be screened in 626 screens on the first day itself. This is for the first time that a movie is being released in so many theatres in Kerala. Besides this, the film will be released in more than 4000 screens around the world.

Marakkar hits the screens after waiting for more than two years owing to the pandemic outbreak. This movie was supposed to be released last year. The mega movie directed by Priyadarshan had won six national awards too. Marakkar is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor for the banner of Aashirvaad Cinemas. The movie boasts of an ensemble star cast of Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suhasini, Kalyani Prayadarshan, Faasil, Sidhique, Nedumudi Venu and Innocent.

The production design is by award winning art director Sabu Cyril. Meanwhile, noted Tamil cinematographer Thiru had cranked the camera. Sidharth Praiyadarshan had designed the VFX. The background music has been composed by Rahul Raj. Meanwhile, the songs of the movie have been composed by Ronnie Raphael.