Mohanlal thanks Suresh Gopi for his special wishes for 'Marakkar'

Screen icon Mohanlal’s reply to Suresh Gopi’s wishes for 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' has gone viral on social media. Earlier, Suresh Gopi, in a tweet, had wished the team of Marakkar prior to its release.

Thanking Suresh Gopi for his wishes, Mohanlal wrote, “Thank you dear Suresh Gopi for the heartfelt wishes. By the grace of God out film industry and theatres are back in action. Hope this continues. Once again a big thank you on behalf of team Marakkar.”

Suresh Gopi had wished good luck especially to Mohanlal, director Priyadarshan and producer Antony Perumbavur ahead of the grand release of 'Marakkar'.

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi had made a fabulous comeback with the action thriller 'Kaaval' that hit the screens a few days before 'Marakkar'. The movie directed by Nithin Renji Panicker has been garnering positive reviews from all corners. Suresh Gopi essays the protagonist Thamban in the movie that is running successfully all over Kerala.