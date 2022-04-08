Malayalam
Action star Tiger Shroff croons for 'Miss Hairan' track from 'Heropanti 2'

IANS
Published: April 08, 2022 10:34 AM IST
Mumbai: Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff has gone behind the mic for his feature film song debut in his upcoming action film, 'Heropanti 2'.

The action star has earlier lent his voice to singles like 'Unbelieavble' and the Punjabi-English single 'Poori Gal Baat'.

Titled 'Miss Hairan', the song is an A R Rahman composition with lyrics furnished by veteran lyricist Mehboob. Ahmed Khan has taken the onus of choreography along with Rahul Shetty.

Tiger has performed the track along with Nisa Shetty. The song will release on Friday.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Heropanti 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release 'Baaghi 3'.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria, is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29 where it'll clash with the Ajay Devgn directorial 'Runway 34'.

