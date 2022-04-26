Aashiq Abu's next 'Neelavelicham' starring Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal starts rolling

Aashiq Abu's upcoming film 'Neelavelicham', starring Tovino Thomas and Rima Kallingal, went on the floors in Kannur. The movie, directed by Aashiqu Abu is an adaptation of Vaikom Mohammed Basheer's short story about a writer and the spirit of a young woman who was murdered by a love-obsessed man.

This is Aashiqu Abu's venture with Tovino after 'Naradan', which had quite a successful run in theatres and OTT platforms.

Aashiqu Abu had announced 'Neelavelicham' during Vaikom Mohammed Basheer's 113th birth anniversary last year. The movie is said to be a remake of the landmark film 'Bhargavi Nilayam' directed by the late A Vincent which had actors Madhu, Prem Nazir, Vijay Nirmala, Adoor Bhasi and Kuthiravattom Papu playing the lead characters.

Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Rajesh Madhavan, Uma K P, Pooja Mohanraj and Devaki Bhagi will also be seen in pivotal roles in 'Neelavelicham'. The cinematography is by Gireesh Gangadharan while Bijibal and Rex Vijayan will compose the music for the film. Saiju Sreeharan is the editor while Benny Kattapana is the production controller for the movie.